A man has been arrested after tools were stolen from eight businesses – and detectives believe there may be even more.

Between 9 October and 30 October, eight businesses were targeted, all reporting having tools stolen from garages and storage containers.

On 9 October, a garage in Hangleton Road, Hove, was burgled, and high value tools were reported stolen.

Two days later, on 11 October, a workshop in Stanmer Park, Brighton, reported a similar incident.

A week later, on 18 October, a business was targeted in Dumbrells Court Road, Ditchling, where equipment was also stolen.

The same day, a garage in Hollingbury Rise, Brighton, was targeted with similar thefts.

The following day, a container within a business in The Hyde, Brighton, reported having tools stolen.

On 25 October, power tools were reported stolen from a business in London Road, Burgess Hill.

Four days later, on 29 October, attempts were made to burgle a premises in Farm Lane, Ashtead, but the suspects were disturbed by an alarm.

The following day, on 30 October, a storage container at a business in Horton Lane, Epsom, was forced open, and tools were stolen.

On 30 November, officers were in pursuit with a Black Citroen Berlingo that was driving at speed and believed to be linked to the burglary reports.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on the A23 near Albourne, but the Citroen failed to stop, and caused damage to multiple police vehicles.

The Citroen was located a short while later in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, and officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Brighton nearby on suspicion of seven burglaries, one attempted burglary, criminal damage, dangerous driving, and for driving while disqualified.

He has been conditionally bailed while all enquiries are undertaken.

We believe further suspects may be outstanding, and are appealing for any information to be reported to police.

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 494 of 30/11.