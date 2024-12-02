The annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers has started, Sussex Police said today (Monday 2 December).

And there will be a focus on drug drivers after a rise in the number of cases being detected, with roadside swab test improving detection rates.

The force said that the campaign runs from yesterday (Sunday 1 December) to Wednesday 1 January.

Officers said that they were appealing to “the public’s sense of shared responsibility to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured”.

Sussex Police said: “There will be increased drug testing of motorists on our roads as part of Sussex Police’s annual crackdown on drivers over the limit.

“Additional patrols will be in place as part of the nationwide campaign to tackle drink and drug driving called Operation Limit.

“The focus on drug driving follows a rise in the number of drug driving offences detected across the country and officers will also be continuing their efforts to catch drink drivers as well.

“Motorists are being warned that there are no excuses for drink or drug driving as Sussex Police launch the annual winter crackdown campaign today.

“Being over the limit can have fatal consequences, with drink and drug driving being one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“But it also has consequences for those who are caught while over the limit, such as losing their driving licence and potentially losing their job as a result.

“Officers will carry out additional patrols and stop checks, above the regular patrols which take place 24/7, every day of the year. There will also be more drug-testing of drivers being carried out.

During last year’s campaign, Sussex Police made a total of 261 arrests, of which 56 per cent were for drug driving related offences.”

The Chief Constable of Sussex, Jo Shiner, who also is the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Driving while intoxicated through alcohol or drugs destroys lives but tragically every day we still see reckless drivers getting behind the wheel.

“They are putting themselves and all other road users at risk. People who consume alcohol or drugs and then drive need to be stopped.

“Our campaign aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug driving and to deal robustly with offenders.

“We urge the public to persuade friends and loved ones not to get behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol or drugs and, if that fails, for them to report those drivers to the police so they can be stopped before they cause a needless fatality.”

Sussex Police added: “Many motorists may not realise that they are still over the limit for alcohol the morning after Christmas parties or a night out with friends.

“Meanwhile, those who consume drugs may not realise that the chemicals stay in their bodies for a long time which means they can be over the drug drive limit for a considerable period after taking them.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Each year, Sussex Police’s winter crackdown to tackle drink and drug driving results in hundreds of people being arrested.

“While it’s good news that those who are committing these dangerous crimes are being taken off our streets and facing the consequences, these results show that there is still a selfish minority that do not understand the severity of getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“The repercussions can be tragic and fatal. There are many other options and methods of transport to use across our county.

“It simply isn’t worth it. I know it can be difficult to report someone you know for drink or drug driving but it could be life-saving.”