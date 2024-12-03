Boxer’s nephew Luke Eubank assaulted three officers and spewed a vile torrent of racist and homophobic insults at them, a court was told today (Tuesday 3 December).

Eubank, 39, kept up a tirade of abuse that was captured by police on body-worn cameras as they arrested him on suspicion of battery and strangling a woman.

Today, the nephew of Chris Eubank senior and cousin of Chris Eubank junior was sentenced by a judge at Brighton Crown Court.

Edward Hand, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was threatening, racist, homophobic and verbally insulting to three different police officers.

“He made repeated comments including: ‘You’re a poofter. This is really going to go to court – that you’re a poofter. Because you like anal butt stuff, I’m gonna get in trouble for that?

“‘You’re a fucking faggot. Am I bothered by calling you a dirty fucking fag! I’m gonna cut you up.

“‘One day I’ll see you in town. You know what’s gonna happen to you, right? Look in my eyes! You know what’s gonna happen to you.

“‘One day I will bump into you and I’m gonna violate your ass, bitch. Don’t ok me. That is the truth. I’m not a bullshitter. I do what I say. I will violate your ass.

“‘I’m gonna violate your ass you fucking cunt. I’m gonna hurt you real bad. You’ve got a pretty nose there. You won’t have one shortly.

“‘You look like an absolute prancer. Gay Pride has gone, mate. It’s gone. You silly cunt.

“‘I didn’t threaten you. I just told you you’re a cunt and a faggot. Shut up, you little poofter. White cunt.’”

Mr Hand said: “He was later transferred to hospital where he continued to verbally abuse one of the officers and, using his shoulder, pushed him, the officer, into a corridor wall.”

At a previous hearing at Lewes Crown Court in October, Mr Hand said that Eubank was arrested in August last year.

He was later charged with two counts of assault and one count of intentionally strangling Sukara Headington at a flat in Tilbury Place, Brighton, on Wednesday 9 August last year.

Eubank denied all three offences and the prosecution has since offered no evidence and discontinued the charges.

The court was told that, when arrested, had he gone quietly, the matter would now be over and done with.

But Eubank assaulted three police officers and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards all three, intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress. In one case, the offence was racially aggravated.

He admitted the charges – “three assaults that were completely unnecessary”, said Judge Stephen Mooney, and “just gratuitously unpleasant”.

At Brighton Crown Court today, Mr Hand said: “The offences for which he is to be sentenced concern his disgraceful behaviour towards the police officers who arrested him after the original allegations had been made.

“At about 10.37om on Wednesday 9 August 2023, police received a report of a domestic incident involving the defendant. Police attended and spoke with the complainant before leaving.

“The police returned to the address later and located the parties outside in the street. The defendant was then arrested on suspicion of the complaint made earlier.

“Once the defendant was arrested, he became verbally abusive to several police officers which led him to be arrested for offences against those officers.”

Eubank appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 11 August 2023 and was remanded in custody.

When he was bailed in February, he was required to live in London and banned not just from Brighton but ordered to stay out of Sussex except for court appearances and related appointments.

Anthony Waller, defending Eubank at his previous hearing at Lewes, and Sarah Thorne, defending Eubank at Brighton today, said that he had spent 181 days in prison on remand.

The time that Eubank had spent on remand in custody would have to be counted against any prison sentence, the court was told.

Judge Mooney said that he was bound by sentencing guideline and the longest sentence that he could impose under the guidelines would be deemed to have been served by the time spent in prison on remand.

Judge Mooney said: “My options are limited. It’s simply not possible to sentence you for longer. If I could, I would. I cannot go outside the guidelines.”

At Lewes in October, the judge said: “Parliament sets the maximum sentence … and the maximum sentence is remarkably low.”

Eubank told the judge: “My behaviour was abhorrent and I’m ashamed of what I did.”

Judge Mooney said: “It’s bad – really nasty – and you should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself. I have to work out how to address why you behaved in the way that you did. You should go straight to prison. It was a really nasty incident.”

The judge said: “He needs to be punished but, bluntly, he has to be punished constructively.”

Mr Waller said: “There are some underlying mental health issues – anxiety and depression. In the time that he has been on bail, he has been getting help from the crisis team. He is not drinking.”

And today Miss Thorne added: “(While in prison) he was assaulted. He was taken into hospital as a result of that assault.

“He’s very sorry for his behaviour and he knows what he did was wrong.”

Judge Mooney said: “His behaviour was absolutely disgusting.”

Miss Thorne said: “He acknowledges that.”

The judge said: “He’s committed offence after offence after offence.”

Mr Hand said: “The defendant has seven convictions for 17 offences. There are some similar types of offending but they are more than 10 years old. His more recent offences are dissimilar.”

When Judge Mooney handed down the sentence, he said: “The behaviour that you demonstrated was absolutely appalling. You seemed to revel in the level of abuse aimed at police officers who were just doing their job.

“It really was vile, abhorrent and despicable behaviour and you really should be thoroughly ashamed.”

Given the limited options, Judge Mooney said that he had to consider “how is it going to be possible to prevent you doing this in the future?”

The judge said: “You have demonstrated a legitimate desire to deal with your longstanding mental health issues.

“They have impacted on your life generally and, specifically, when you’re in a situation of conflict.”

Judge Mooney imposed a community order for 18 months on each count, to be served concurrently, and ordered Eubank complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity including a “thinking skills” course.

Eubank was ordered to pay £600 compensation – £200 each to PC Gray, Martin and Ruch – within six months.