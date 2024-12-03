A coffee shop has been granted a drinks licence after the owner convinced a panel of councillors that the business would not add to crime and nuisance in the area.

It means that Fika will be able to serve alcohol from 9am to 9pm daily at its new premises, a former art gallery, in Victoria Grove, Second Avenue, Hove.

Company director Elliott Chandler-Gordon, 41, told the panel of three councillors – Julie Cattell, Paul Nann and Alison Thomson – that he wanted to solve hangovers, not serve them.

Some neighbours objected to the premises licence application by Fika so it was decided by a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel on Friday 22 November.

Mr Chandler-Gordon agreed draft licence conditions with Sussex Police before the panel hearing, requiring drinks to be served by waiting staff and only to customers who were seated at a table.

Fika already has a smaller coffee shop in Norton Road, Hove, which was described as a more relaxed space with sofas where people can use laptops and have time for themselves.

Mr Chandler-Gordon said that the Swedish term Fika meant to take time out, have coffee and meet friends.

A decision letter from the council said: “The panel considered that the applicant demonstrated a responsible and respectful attitude towards his neighbours and the prevention of public nuisance.

“He showed a willingness to respond to issues raised and to work to resolve them.

“The panel did not consider it was the style of operation which would add to problems in the area.”