The legendary Motown icon Smokey Robinson will perform his first UK show in over 15 years next summer at the ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ in East Sussex.

One of the most influential figures in music history, Robinson was frontman and songwriter for Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, a group responsible for a raft of timeless hit songs including ‘Tears Of A Clown’, ‘I Second That Emotion’, ‘Tracks Of My Tears’ and ‘You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me’. He released numerous hit songs as a solo artist such as ‘Being With You’ and ‘Cruisin’’ and during a career that has spanned over six decades has also written countless hits for other artists including ‘The Way You Do (The Things You Do)’ and ‘My Girl’ for the Temptations, ‘Ain’t That Peculiar’ for Marvin Gaye, and ‘My Guy’ for Mary Wells to name a few.

Next summer’s ‘Love Supreme Festival’ will provide a rare opportunity for UK fans to see a performance from a true legend of modern music and an artist regularly referred to as the King of Motown.

Love Supreme, which returns next summer to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 4th to Sunday July 6th, has also today announced a raft of additional names for next year’s event including chart-topping R&B vocal group behind hits like ‘Don’t Let Go (Love)’ and ‘Free Your Mind’ En Vogue, soul revivalists Thee Sacred Souls, US saxophone virtuoso Branford Marsalis, Chicago singer and poet Jamila Woods, jazz fusion pioneer and four-time Grammy-winning bassist Stanley Clarke, retro-soul torchbearers Durand Jones & The Indications, funk and rock trailblazers WAR (who will next year celebrate 50 years since the release of their smash hit song ‘Low Rider’), the ethereal Grammy-winning Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab, and 5x Grammy-nominated US saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin.

The festival recently announced that triple Grammy-winning soul star Maxwell will headline on the Sunday night for what will be his first UK appearance for ​9 years and his only UK show of the year. More acts will be announced in due course.

Early Bird Tickets start at £72 (day, weekend, camping and Supremium tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.