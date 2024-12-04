TOTO have announced that they will be staging four appearances in the UK this coming February, alongside performing in an additional ten counties across Europe. Tickets for these confirmed UK appearances are on sale now – grab yours by clicking the links below.

01/02 Glasgow, Glasgow OVO Hydro

02/02 Birmingham, BP Pulse LIVE (Formerly RWA)

04/02 Manchester, Manchester AO Arena

05/02 London, OVO Arena Wembley

Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) are Greg Phillinganes (keyboards / vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns / percussion / vocals), and Dennis Atlas (keyboards / vocals).

Toto, (stylized as TOTO), could not be more proud to share the milestone accomplishment that ‘Africa’ has been certified diamond for sales of 10 million copies by the RIAA in The United States. Current cumulative sales for the song now exceed 10.5 million. Additionally, ‘Hold The Line’ has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies. Current sales exceed 3.5 million. Lastly, ‘Rosanna’ has been certified double platinum with sales of two million copies. Cumulative album sales now exceed 50 million!

In the world of streaming, the band’s repertoire is played more than three million times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month. Over the course of July, 52% of all streams were from those 34 years or younger. There is a level of discovery on a global basis that continues to significantly grow year after year. Cumulative streaming at Spotify now exceeds 4 billion plays, with cumulative plays across all platforms approaching 6 billion plays.

Individually and collectively, the band’s family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

Special guest Christopher Cross and the members of Toto have been friends and collaborators for more than four decades. Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time in Grammy history – the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single ‘Sailing’), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (‘Sailing’), and Best New Artist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold more than 12 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.

totoofficial.com

www.christophercross.com