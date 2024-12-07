The results of a series of electric blanket tests were shocking, according to fire chiefs.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tested almost 500 blankets in Brighton and Hove and across the county during October, with more than one in three failing the basic safety checks.

The fire service said: “Out of the 492 electric blankets tested, a shocking 182 blankets failed and are no longer being used.

“With the colder months approaching, this highlights the importance of prioritising home safety, including electric blanket safety, for families and loved ones.

“By raising awareness and actively engaging with communities, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service aims to reduce the risk associated with electric blanket usage and promote overall fire safety in the home.”

Prevention manager Lisa Priestman said: “We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of the communities we serve.

“The electric blanket statistics highlight the critical importance of raising awareness about home safety.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of our free home safety visits which provide essential guidance and practical tips to help keep you and your home safe.”

The fire service added: “If you would like to find out more about our free home safety check service you can call us on 0800 177 7069.”