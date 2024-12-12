Conservative councillors said that they were having to wait weeks for answers to questions that they asked at meetings of Brighton and Hove City Council’s new cabinet.

Opposition councillors are given 15 minutes to ask questions at the monthly cabinet meetings.

The Tories said that they had submitted questions – as they had for meetings of the full council which are held once every two months – but they keep having to chase up answers.

Since the council ditched policy-making committees and switched to the cabinet system in June, Conservative leader Alistair McNair said that the 15-minute limit for “important questions” from opposition councillors had proved insufficient.

Councillor McNair said: “It’s 15 minutes for all opposition councillors to put in questions on very important matters. It’s ridiculous.

“We can submit seven or eight questions – something reasonable. We do get answers. They’re not very good answers. But why should we wait for three or four weeks? We were told it was going to speed up.”

A week after the last cabinet meeting, he was still waiting for a response.

Yet opposition councillors have very little time to come up with and submit their questions – typically less than 48 hours – with a 10am deadline on the Friday before a cabinet meeting.

Conservative deputy leader Anne Meadows said that there had been times when the responses to previous questions had been sent just days before the next cabinet meeting.

Councillor Meadows said: “They don’t expect you there. That’s the problem. We’ve been told don’t bother coming along to ask your questions. Put them in and we’ll send the answers back to you. We’re never invited to cabinet.”

Green councillors have attended cabinet meetings and received responses to the questions they asked within the 15-minute timeframe.

But Councillor Meadows said that most Greens lived in the centre of Brighton and Hove. It was an hour round trip for her to travel in from Patcham

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “The ability for councillors to ask questions during meetings is a key part of our local democracy and we are always happy to respond to any issues raised by members.

“Where a councillor attends our cabinet meetings in person, they will receive a response on the day from the appropriate lead member.

“If a councillor does not attend in person, they will receive a written response.

“Sadly, Conservative members have declined to attend cabinet so far and we were not aware of any concerns regarding the timescales for responses despite my recent meeting with the Conservative group leader.

“But I would be happy to discuss this with the Conservative group directly if they’d like to get in touch.”

The next cabinet meeting is due to take place on Thursday 23 January.