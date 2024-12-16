Councillors are being asked to help hospital workers who struggle to pay for parking charges when working long and unsociable hours.

Kemp Town resident Robert Brown is calling on Brighton and Hove City Council to look at potential parking permit options for essential workers at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Mr Brown, who has twice stood for election as a Liberal Democrat in the area, said that NHS workers had to pay more than £50 a week to park.

He became aware that new staff at the hospital were asking for free or low-rate parking places on social media.

And he said that many of those working long shifts were not able to afford to live in Brighton because of high rents.

Mr Brown said: “They are having to drive in from nearly villages and neighbouring towns at various times due to their shifts, which often do not align with regular early/late bus routes.

“There is no affordable parking for them to access on-site and the nearest they could go – Asda carpark – would only give them four hours maximum free parking.

“Liberal Democrats believe that more needs to be done to support those who are working not just in our hospitals, yet other vital services such as home visit care workers, emergency workers across the board and others.”

Like many parts of the NHS, the Royal Sussex has had a high turnover of staff, a high vacancy rate and has also faced challenges recruiting.

After Labour won a majority in May last year, the council reversed a move by the previous Green administration to triple parking charges around the hospital and in some other areas.

Mr Brown is expected to ask councillors to help hospital workers at a meeting of the full council.

The meeting is due start at 4.30pm on Thursday (19 December) at Hove Town Hall and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.