Celtic punk legends, The Rumjacks have announced their UK & Europe tour for early 2025, celebrating their electrifying brand new album, ‘Dead Anthems’ which is set for release on February 7th – Pre-order the album HERE.

Known for their infectious energy and anthemic songs, the band is set to deliver unforgettable performances to fans across the continents.

The tour will kick off in Florence, Italy on 31st January and will feature stops in Spain, UK, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic before their massive final show on St Patrick’s Day (March 17) at Melkweg in Amsterdam!

Fans can expect a night filled with rowdy sing-alongs and high-energy as the band delivers their signature blend of Celtic-influenced punk rock.

“We didn’t mess about with any process of Dead Athems. Next level and above what we have ever done. I think the songs reflect that and now we can’t wait to get it out to the world and blast these songs on stage to our amazing fans across the UK and Europe” – Johnny McKelvey / Bass

Recorded in Asbury Park, New Jersey, this highly anticipated sixth album is a testament to the band’s unwavering spirit and relentless energy. ‘Dead Anthems’, due out on February 7th 2025, marks a bold new chapter for The Rumjacks, combining their signature Celtic punk sound with fresh, dynamic elements.

Produced by Rumjacks’ frontman Mike Rivkees and Engineered by Pete Steinkopf of The Bouncing Souls. Mixed by Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters, the album is a high-octane blend of tradition and innovation. The album’s sonic landscape captures the raw energy and passion that fans have come to love, while also pushing new boundaries within the Celtic punk cannon.

THE RUMJACKS ‘DEAD ANTHEMS’ UK TOUR 2025:

12 Feb – Brighton – Patterns

13 Feb – Bristol – The Fleece

14 Feb – Leeds – The Key Club

15 Feb – Glasgow – The Cathouse

17 Feb – Manchester – Gorilla

18 Feb – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

19 Feb – Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill

20 Feb – Milton Keynes – The Craufurd Arms

21 Feb – London – The Underworld

22 Feb – Southampton – Papillon

Tickets for the Brighton concert (which has been organised by Lout promoters) at Patterns are available HERE and HERE.

Tickets for all concerts can be found at therumjacks.com.