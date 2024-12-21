Albion stopped the rot somewhat but failed to win again despite having a number of good chances to finish off West Ham.

The game got off to a slow start. The first meaningful effort came from Joao Pedro who got the better of Lucas Paqueta but couldn’t get a shot away. Soon after, Jarrod Bowen came close for the home side.

Albion rode their luck just before half time as Paqueta found Emerson who blasted over when well positioned

Albion went ahead early in the second half as Lukask Fabianski flapped at a corner from Kaoru Mitoma and Mats Wieffer tapped in his first Albion goal.

But it wasn’t long until the Hammers were level. Former Albion target Mo Kudus slammed home the ball after Bart Verbruggen could only parry an effort from Bowen.

Former Leeds player Crysencio Summerville got almost clear of Lewis Dunk but saw his goal-bound shot blocked by the Albion captain.

Albion then came agonisingly close to taking all three points

Yankuba Minteh played in a great cross for Mitoma at the back post but the West Ham defence managed to scramble away Mitoma’s header.

Mitoma was replaced by Evan Ferguson – and a few minutes after coming on, Ferguson completely missed the ball when in a great position. Then, moments later, the young Ireland international couldn’t direct a header when very well placed.

In added time, Albion substitute Yasin Ayari’s shot drew a great save from Fabianski and with the last chance of the match Aaron Wan-Bissaka cleared Tariq Lampteys goal-bound effort off the line

Albion stay ninth in the Premier League for now and take on Brentford at the Amex on Friday (27 December) in the delayed Boxing Day fixture.