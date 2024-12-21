For the second time in three weekends, the weather has thwarted the organisers of the Brighton Winter Fayre.

Last night they said: “The Brighton Winter Fayre regretfully announces an early closure due to Met Office predictions of high winds this weekend.

“Originally scheduled to be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 11pm, the site on St Peter’s Square, will now remain closed for the rest of the weekend.”

The organisers said: “Having had a fantastic few days of magical entertainment and memories made, from an intimate evening with David Gedge, to Barrioke’s Christmas Hits, and the Quiffiest of Bingos to the wonder of creative workshops, we are sadly unable to complete our programme of events.

“Our sincere thanks go to our fantastic staff and volunteers and the amazing support received from our stakeholders.

“A special thanks is extended to the wonderful people of Brighton who visited us in their thousands and showed the true spirit of the festive season.

“We’re very sad to be shutting our doors earlier than planned but we hope everyone understands that safety comes first.”

The Winter Fayre added: “Although the organisers have worked hard to find alternative venues for the shows, they have not been successful at such short notice.

“All ticket holders will be contacted directly and refunded over the coming days.”