Panto bosses are stepping in after learning that children were missing out on pre-booked “Santa flights” on the i360 after the seafront attraction closed last week.

The organisers of the Brighton Family Panto said that they were “reaching out to families” affected by the sudden closure of the seafront tower.

They said: “The historic landmark has suddenly closed down with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

“Part of its Christmas offering had been its popular Santa in the Sky, with the chance to meet Santa and his elves in the Brighton i360 pod.

“Now Brighton Family Panto producer David Hill is reaching out to families whose Christmas Santa experience has been scrapped.”

Mr Hill said: “With the i360 closing, sadly many families have had their Santa flights cancelled.

“We would like to help make Christmas extra special for these families so if your tickets were cancelled, please come to our panto box office and kids will go free for our upcoming shows, with paid adults.

“The box office is in the hotel lobby at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole on the seafront, ironically very close to the i360, and is open for one hour before every show.

“You can also email hello@brightonfamilypanto.com”