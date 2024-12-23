Police are trying to identify two men after a teenager was raped in Brighton in the early hour of Saturday morning (21 December).

Sussex Police said this evening (Monday 23 December): “Police have released images of two people sought in connection with the rape of a man in Brighton.

“The 19-year-old victim reported being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsden’s, in Old Steine, at around 3.30am on Saturday 21 December.

“He was then taken to Steine Lane by the men who went on to rape him.

“The victim managed to seek help from a passerby who called police.

“He is being supported by a team of specially trained officers as the investigation progresses.”

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “This is a deeply concerning incident and we are supporting the victim as our enquiries continue.

“Steine Lane is an area often walked both in the day and at night due to it being a popular cut-through route connecting East Street to Old Steine.

“And we know there were a number of people in the area around the time of the attack.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or anyone who recognises the two men in these images to please come forward.

“Your information could be key as we work to identify those responsible.”

Sussex Police said: “If you have any information to report, you can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”

Detective Inspector Booth added: “There is no place for sexual violence in Sussex and we take any reports of this nature extremely seriously.”