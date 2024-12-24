A teenager threatened passengers waiting for a bus and hurled abuse at a boy on a 1X to Brighton Marina, police said today (Tuesday 24 December).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after it was reported that members of the public were threatened by a teenager at a Churchill Square bus stop in Brighton.

“On Friday 13 December, between 9.30am and 10am, it was reported that a teenager made verbal threats of violence with a weapon and also followed a boy on to a 1X bus travelling towards Brighton Marina.

“He then proceeded to shout abuse on the bus before exiting.

“He is described as around 18 years old, 6ft, mixed race, with curly curtain style hair and wearing a blue and red hoodie.

“The incidents are believed to have been witnessed by several members of the public and we are asking anyone who has information or footage to make a report to police.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1483 of 13/12.”