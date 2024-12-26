Police were sent to restore peace on Earth after a man disrupted a midnight mass service at a church in Hove.

One of the officers was assaulted and a 62-year-old man was arrested and, in the spirit of the season, was freed after confessing his sins and doing penance.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Wednesday 25 December) that officers were called to St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, in Portland Road, Hove, shortly after midnight.

The force said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker following a disturbance at a church service.

“Police were called to St Peter’s Church shortly after midnight to reports of a man disrupting the service.

“A 62-year-old man, from Hove, was arrested at the scene and has since been dealt with by way of an out of court community resolution.

“Following engagement with a number of individuals at the service, the incident is not believed to have been religiously aggravated and no reports of violence were received.”