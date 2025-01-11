A cannabis farm has been found at the scene of a house fire which led to the A23 being closed yesterday (Friday 10 January).

Traffic was diverted away from Beaconsfield Road which carries southbound traffic into Brighton as firefighters tackled the blaze in a property between Stanford Avenue and Springfield Road.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called out at about 3.45pm and had put out the fire by about 6pm although the road remained closed for a while afterwards.

The fire was just a few hundred yards from Preston Circus Fire Station.

Today, Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after cannabis plants were discovered at the scene of a fire in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to a fire at a flat in Beaconsfield Road at around 3.50pm on Friday 10 January.

“Nobody is reported to have been in the house at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information about the fire or activity at the property can report it online or call 101 and quote serial 772 of 10/01.”