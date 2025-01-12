The former Hove MP and Labour defence minister Ivor Caplin has been released on bail after police arrested him on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Mr Caplin, 66, was kept in custody overnight as Sussex Police began an investigation into the claim.

He is due to answer police bail on Thursday 10 April.

Sussex Police said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child.

“This is an ongoing and active investigation.”

Mr Caplin is understood to deny any wrongdoing.