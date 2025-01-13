Armed police searched a home just yards from the Royal Sussex County Hospital on Thursday night (9 January).

They were responding to a report of a weapon or weapons at the property, close to the corner of Donald Hall Road and Whitehawk Hill Road, just behind the hospital.

Sussex Police said: “Police attended an address in Donald Hall Road, Brighton, at about 9pm on Thursday 9 January, over concerns about possible weapons at the address.

“Officers attended and completed a search of the address and no weapons were found.

“The response was stood down shortly afterwards.”