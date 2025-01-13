A man who was wanted by police for return to prison has been arrested, Sussex Police said.

The force issued an appeal for help finding Connor Hannington before Christmas, saying: “Can you help find Connor Hannington, who is wanted on recall to prison?

“The 33-year-old has links to Brighton, Newhaven and Lewes.

“Connor, who is 5ft 9in tall, with dark brown hair, has a distinctive tattoo covering the front of his neck. He also has tattoos on his hands, arms and legs.”

Hannington was jailed for six months last May by Recorder Alexander dos Santos at Chichester Crown Court after he was caught with a couple of lock-knives in Brighton in March.

On Friday (10 January), Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that previously wanted Connor Hannington has been arrested.

“It follows our appeal to locate the 33-year-old who was wanted on recall to prison. Our appeal was issued on Thursday 19 December.

“Officers have thanked the public for their help and support to locate him.”

On Saturday (11 January) Hannington appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable.

Hannington, of Tillstone Street, Queen’s Park, and formerly of Percival Terrace, Kemp Town, was alleged to have committed the offences at 17-19 Grand Parade, Brighton, on Thursday 27 June.