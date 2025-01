A suspected serial burglar has been charged with several offences, Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 14 January).

The force said: “A man has been charged with committing multiple offences in Brighton.

“Paul Flint, 59, of Penhurst Place, Brighton, is accused of attempted burglary at a house in Whitehawk Road, Brighton, on Sunday 5 January, burglary at a house in Bristol Mews between Friday 3 January and Monday 6 January, burglary at a house in Findon Road, Brighton, on Sunday 5 January and fraud by false representation, namely using a stolen bank card, in Whitehawk Road on Sunday 5 January.

“He was arrested and charged and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 January.

“There, he was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing at a court yet to be determined on Wednesday 5 February.”