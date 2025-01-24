LOOSE CANNONS – THE WATER RATS, KING’S CROSS, LONDON 22.1.25

Here at the Brighton and Hove News we pride ourselves on championing new artists, and bands don’t get much newer than Loose Cannons. Whilst tonight isn’t their first gig, they’ve only played two or three before, so we’ve got in right at the beginning. I was alerted to their existence when I heard a demo of their song ‘Never Be The Same Again’. From that moment I vowed that I would see them play live, so here I am. I had seen vocalist and rhythm guitarist Lucy Butler play solo and acoustic a couple of years ago (she has also played at Glastonbury incidentally), but this band is a completely different ball game.

The band are a five piece comprising the aforementioned Lucy on vocals and rhythm guitar, Ken Loh on lead guitar and backing vocals, Olivier Bonal on bass, Adnan Radhouane on drums, and Olivia Willis on keyboards and backing vocals. Tonight is ‘new bands’ night at The Water Rats. Unfortunately all of the other bands that I see playing tonight are covers bands, which personally I view as being a little bit pointless. Loose Cannons are the only band playing their own material (although they do play one cover) which makes them stand out from the crowd.

Loose Cannons’ set starts with ‘Going Backwards’, which rather reminds me of The Cranberries. Possibly that’s a result of the harmonies, which it has to be said are pretty faultless. The previously mentioned ‘Never Be The Same Again’ follows. Lucy tells us that it’s “an anti-love song”, about how love can change you (in a negative way) and you are never the same again. So this song bursts the bubbles of any courting couples in the audience. Maybe they should perhaps just take it as a friendly warning. The keyboards are audible for the first time during this song. There seem to have been some odd goings-on behind the mixing desk. More on which later.

‘Adnan Breaks’ (is this actually the title of the song, or a reference to the song beginning with a drum intro?) is a particularly powerful song, possibly down to the fact that the keyboards are now being allowed to actively participate in the performance! This song amply exhibits Lucy Butler’s wide vocal range. Olivia Willis contributes an ace keyboard solo and Adnan Radhouane’s drumming is wonderfully crisp. I think that there might be something of a Charlie Watts influence there.

Next up we have the cover: ‘Round Here’ by Counting Crows. The band don’t regurgitate the record, and very much make the song their own, which is how covers should be approached. Initially the guitar is quite understated, until Ken lets rip with an awesome solo. However, the guitar is way too low in the mix throughout the whole set. A solo like this should be permitted to soar. We shouldn’t be straining to hear it. Take note please, Mr Soundman. Lucy’s vocal performance here is excellent. She seems to excel when required to sing louder.

Suddenly we’ve got to the last two songs!!! How did this happen??? Ah well, better make the most of them! ‘Dice With Life’ has a brilliant title and is quite funky in a mid-1970s David Bowie kind of way. Honourable mention must be made of bassist Olivier Bonal’s contribution here. Lucy’s distorted rhythm playing is excellent too. Final song ‘Writing On The Wall’ has a slight 1990s grunge influence, but not sufficient to make it a grunge song per se. There is more impressive, but simply not loud enough guitar soloing.

This has been quite a half an hour! Loose Cannons seem to have landed at ‘new bands’ night at The Water Rats fully formed! I’m unaware if the band have any further gigs planned at the moment, but I do know that they are currently recording an EP, which I very much look forward to hearing. A little note for trivia fans: The Water Rats was formerly known as The Pindar Of Wakefield, and it was here that Bob Dylan played his very first UK gig in 1962. Not a lot of people know that.

Watch the Loose Cannons set HERE and yes I am in the video!

Loose Cannons:

Lucy Butler – vocals and rhythm guitar

Ken Loh – lead guitar and backing vocals

Olivier Bonal – bass

Adnan Radhouane – drums

Olivia Willis – keyboards and backing vocals

Loose Cannons setlist:

‘Going Backwards’

‘Never Be The Same Again’

‘Adnan Breaks’

‘Round Here’ (Counting Crows cover)

‘Dice With Life’

Writing On The Wall’

www.instagram.com/loosecannonsmusic