A moped rider has been arrested after a crash left a woman in hospital with serious injuries, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police investigating a collision in Hove have appealed for witnesses and further information.

“The collision involved the rider of a blue Yamaha X-Max moped and a pedestrian.

“It occurred at about 8.20pm on Sunday (26 January), in New Church Road, at the junction with Braemore Road.

“The pedestrian, a 46-year-old local woman, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

“The rider of the moped, a 35-year-old man, from Brighton, was not injured.

“He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and drug driving and has been bailed, pending further inquiries.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant footage such as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1059 of 26/01.”