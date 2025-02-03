A drug dealer who was caught with a stash of cocaine in Brighton is facing jail when he returns to court to be sentenced next month.

Petros Kokas, 24, pleaded guilty to having cocaine with intent to supply when he appeared before Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court this morning (Monday 3 February).

Kokas, of The Linkway, in Hollingdean, was caught in Islingword Road, Hanover, on Friday 3 January.

Judge Gold adjourned the case for sentencing until Thursday 13 March.

Kokas was remanded in custody.