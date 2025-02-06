An 18th century seafront building could once again have a stone balustrade and a higher roof after a planning application was approved.

The application, for 132 King’s Road, Brighton, was submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council by Rapido Services and approved unanimously by the council’s Planning Committee yesterday (Wednesday 5 February).

Councillors turned down previous applications for the building which includes Pinello restauarant on the ground floor. One set of plans sought to add an extra storey and another proposed four extra floors.

Nine neighbours objected to the latest plans, saying that the building would be too high, an overdevelopment and would adversely affect nearby “heritage assets”.

Labour councillor Alison Thomson also objected to the scheme and spelt out her concerns to the Planning Committee meeting at Hove Town Hall.

She said that the proposals amounted to architectural vandalism because the Regency villas were fragile, having been made from bungaroosh, which was “little more than pebbles and sand”.

The Regency ward councillor added: “To me, it feels like development by stealth. We have no way of knowing why a new, higher flat roof is necessary.

“Is it because there’s damage to the roof or is it to make it sturdier for development, to get those four storeys he was previously refused four years ago?”

Chris Wilmshurst, a partner at planning consultancy Vail Williams, spoke on behalf of the developer.

He said that the flat was being reconfigured and a new roof installed just 20 centimetres higher than the previous roof – and it was necessary to repair leaks.

Mr Wilmshurst said: “The decision was taken that the roof is leaking and this be done in one fell swoop as this would be easier means to deal with the entire problem rather then piecemeal repairs.

“The historical balustrade to the front is being reinstated and the uPVC windows replaced with timber sash windows.

“These changes are supported by the heritage officer and seen as an enhancement of the existing building.”

Despite its age, the building is not listed. It is within the Regency Square Conservation Area and the neighbouring two buildings, 131 King’s Road and Astra House, are both grade II* listed.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “I don’t have a problem with this application. The heritage team say it’s a ‘net enhancement’ from the previous proposals.

“The balustrade looks lovely. It’s back to how it looked originally.”

Green councillor Raphael Hill said: “I don’t accept it’s architectural vandalism because it’s bringing something back that was there in the past.

“As for future development, that’s a decision for a future Planning Committee, not now.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “We’re killing two birds with one stone here. Let them fix the roof and sort out the compliances. I can’t see any architectural heritage issues.

“I think the balustrade looks fine, going back to where it was 30, 40, 50 years ago.”