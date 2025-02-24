Lambeth born 70 year old Edward Tudor Pole is arguably best known for forming the punk band Tenpole Tudor in 1977, and then coming to prominence after appearing in the film ‘The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle’ as a possible replacement for Johnny Rotten in the Sex Pistols. The 22nd April will now see Edward publish his ‘The Pen is Mightier: Autobiography of a Punk Rocker’ 304 page book.

Whether housesharing with Philip Pullman, trading one-liners at RADA with Ralph Richardson, shooting the breeze with Clint Eastwood, partying with Jerry Hall, acting in Edwardian comedy with Rex Harrison or dodging fights with Sid Vicious, Edward Tudor Pole has proved himself equal to many a challenge. In a series of amusing, nostalgic and sometimes outrageous stories, told with candour and wit, Tudor Pole recounts his fascinating youth pre-punk and during the time of Vicious and The Clash before fronting 80s band Tenpole Tudor. After the horrific implosion of the group, Tudor Pole was enticed into the acting world, appearing in numerous films and plays including ‘Sid & Nancy’, ‘Absolute Beginners’, a long term association with cult film director Alex Cox, cameo appearances in ‘Harry Potter and Game of Thrones’ and a stint presenting ‘The Crystal Maze’.

‘The Pen is Mightier’ tells of how a troubled start can lead to a happy ending. Tudor Pole writes a fast-paced account of a life spent exploring every avenue of show business before finding out where you belong, taking the reader through his eclectic career as a punk rock band leader, hit songwriter, top 10 pop star, movie actor, TV presenter, West-End leading man and long-term touring musician.

Concert promoters Death or Glory Promotions have secured the services of Edward Tudor Pole for the evening of Friday 9th May from 7:30pm to 10:30pm, where he will be appearing at The Con Club which is located at 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS, where fans can expect a performance, Q+A session, and book signing! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.