Four out of six off licences failed a spot check by selling alcohol to a police volunteer last week.

Brighton Police visited the unnamed premises in Brighton and Hove with underage volunteers who were sent in to try and buy booze.

They were able to purchase a bottle of cider, two bottles of lager and one bottle of vodka during the operation.

Inspector Redbourn from Brighton and Hove Police Licensing team said “Our licensing team have a variety of powers at their disposal to use in these situations.

“These range from working to educate the person who made the sale, through to prosecution.

“Our team will also meet the premises licence holders and the designated premises supervisors, to consider outcomes to ensure the licensing objectives are being met moving forward.

“Our overarching objective in these cases will always be to prevent any future sales to underage persons from taking place.”