Labour has chosen a councillor with a background in medicine to chair the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Councillor Faiza Baghoth has been confirmed as the new chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board.

“The councillor, who represents the Hangleton and Knoll ward, was appointed this week after the former chair, Councillor Bruno De Oliveira, stepped down.”

Councillor Baghoth said: “Health and wellbeing is an important part of all our lives and providing residents with the best possible support and services is a vital part of the council’s work.

“I am looking forward to chairing the Health and Wellbeing Board and becoming part of the fantastic network of organisations working in this area here in Brighton and Hove.

“We will continue to strengthen the council’s collaboration with stakeholders and deliver work which really benefits our residents.”

The council is required by law to have a Health and Wellbeing Board to bring together political, clinical, professional and community leaders from the health and care sector. Members include NHS commissioners.

The board is charged with improving the health and wellbeing of the local community and reducing health inequalities, for example, by working to improve planning service delivery and outcomes.

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “I am absolutely delighted to confirm Councillor Baghoth will now be chairing our Health and Wellbeing Board.

“Councillor Baghoth has a medical background and brings a wealth of experience and community insight to the role which I know will be hugely beneficial to both the board and local residents.”

The next meeting of the Health and Wellbeing Board is due to start at 4pm on Tuesday 8 April at Hove Town Hall.