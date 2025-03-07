A Sussex Police officer faces court on charges of having and distributing child pornography.

George Voisey, 23, was arrested last October and resigned from the force just under a week ago.

Voisey was off duty when the three alleged offences were committed, police said.

Sussex Police said: “A former Sussex Police officer has been charged with three offences involving indecent images of a child.

“George Voisey, 23, was arrested on Thursday 24 October last year and following an investigation has now been charged with one count of distributing an indecent image of a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child between Saturday 22 June and Thursday 24 October 2024.

“He was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences and was suspended from duty. He has since resigned from the force on Saturday 1 March.

“He will appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 March.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”