Following the universal acclaim of his Top 5 2024 album, ‘In This City They Call You Love’, and the success of the award-winning musical featuring his songs, ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’, today Parlophone/Rhino announce details of special anniversary editions of Richard Hawley’s revered 2005 album ‘Coles Corner’.

‘Coles Corner’ was Hawley’s third studio album and his first for Mute Records. After five years of garnering praise for his songwriting talents and heart-melting baritone voice, and steadily building a solid fanbase through his outstanding live performances, hard work paid off on an album regarded by many as his best.

Recorded in Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios, and co-produced with his long-time bassist Colin Elliot, and Mike Timm, ‘Coles Corner’ featured fellow musicians Shez Sheridan (guitars), Jon Trier (keyboards), Jonny Wood (upright bass) and Andy Cook (drums). They conjured up an exquisite album inspired by Hawley’s love of vintage ‘40s and ‘50s sounds, chamber pop, country, blues, and rock ‘n roll, on a set of intimate love songs full of nostalgia, regret, sadness and a bittersweet atmosphere, on a collection that would cement Hawley’s abiding love and passion for his hometown of Sheffield.

Nowhere is this exemplified more than on the album’s title track. ‘Coles Corner’, named after a former department store in the city which was a popular meeting place for couples, immortalises the legendary landmark on a song that swells the heart with its sweeping strings and swooning chorus, on a universal paean to the loneliness of the city at night.

Other beautiful balladry exists in songs such as ‘Born Under a Bad Sign’ and ‘Darlin’ Wait For Me’, while Hawley’s love of country and early rock’n’roll can be heard in ‘Hotel Room’, ‘I Sleep Alone’, and the driving ‘Just Like The Rain’.

The album’s most epic song and, to this day, a fan favourite live, is ‘The Ocean’. Written on a family holiday in the shadow of Cornwall’s Minack Theatre (with a video later filmed at the same location), the song features one of Richard’s best vocals; all yearning and urgency as it builds to its visceral crescendo.

‘Coles Corner’ is a cornerstone in the catalogue of one of the most creative and outstanding UK singer songwriters of the past two decades.

The ‘Coles Corner’ 20th anniversary formats:

Black Vinyl Half-Speed Master housed in a gatefold sleeve

2CD Deluxe Edition

Limited Edition Bundles

Pre-order link: http://lnk.to/RichardHawleyCC20

Tracklisting of the vinyl release:

‘Coles Corner’

‘Just Like The Rain’

‘Hotel Room’

‘Darlin’ Wait For Me’

‘The Ocean’

‘Born Under a Bad Sign’

‘I Sleep Alone’

‘Tonight’

‘(Wading Through) The Waters of My Time’

‘Who’s Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet?’

‘Last Orders’

Tracklisting of 2CD Deluxe Edition:

CD 1: as above

CD2: Single Versions, B-Sides and Acoustic Versions:

‘The Ocean’ – Single Version

‘Just Like The Rain’ – Single Version

‘Born Under a Bad Sign’ – Single Version

‘Hotel Room’ – Single Version

‘Long Black Veil’

‘Room With a View’

‘I’m Absolutely Hank Marvin’

‘Dark Road’

‘Kelham Island’

‘Some Candy Talking’

‘Young and Beautiful’

‘I’m Just Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail’

‘Can You Hear The Rain Love?’

‘Coles Corner’ – Acoustic Version

‘Hotel Room’ – Acoustic Version

‘Darlin’ Wait For Me’ – Acoustic Version

‘I Sleep Alone’ – ( Live at Sheffield City Hall)

‘A Bird Never Flew On One Wing’

To further celebrate the 20th anniversary, Hawley and his band will be joined by a string section at a series of special shows where, for the first time, they will perform the album in full, beginning with a show on 5th July at the Museum Gardens in York.

05.07 YORK Museum Gardens (on sale now)

The following shows will go on general sale Friday 14th March:

05.09 BOSTON Gliderdrome

06.09 PORTMEIRION Village

12.09 BLACKPOOL Tower Ballroom

03.10 MARGATE Dreamland

04.10 WORTHING Assembly Hall

10.10 WESTON-SUPER-MARE Grand Pier

Tour ticket information can be located HERE.

www.richardhawley.co.uk