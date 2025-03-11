A man has appeared in court charged with having an imitation firearm after a nine-hour stand-off with police last week.

Melanie Wootton, prosecuting, told Brighton Magistrates’ Court that the “firearm” that triggered the siege was “a power tool in a plastic bag”.

Jack Robson, 47, of Portland Road, Hove, was brought before a bench of magistrates on Saturday (8 March).

They remanded Robson in custody to appear before a crown court judge on Monday 7 April.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis.

“Police went to an address in Portland Road, Hove, on Thursday 6 March to serve an arrest warrant on a man that was issued by Exeter Crown Court.

“He refused to come to the door when officers attended and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

“Police officers continued to negotiate with him throughout the afternoon and a section of the road was closed as a safety precaution.

“Several hours later, the man was safely arrested and taken to custody.”