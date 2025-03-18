A cyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition this afternoon after crashing with a moped which was then driven away from the scene.

Traffic has been gridlocked since the crash in The Avenue near Lewes Road at about 2.25pm today.

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers were called to The Avenue at about 2.25pm on March 18.

“The collision involved the driver of a moped travelling north and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a 66-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the moped did not stop at the scene.

“Police are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle, any witnesses, or anyone with relevant footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, including CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 814 of 18/03.”

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The person was assessed and treated before being taken by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.”