KELLY LEE OWENS – CHALK, BRIGHTON 14.3.25

Kelly Lee Owens is a multitalented artist who exists in many realms. Producer, DJ, singer, bassist, and former nurse, she channels both technical skill and emotional depth into her music. ‘Dreamstate’, her latest album, stands out to me as one of 2024’s most captivating electronic releases – a hypnotic fusion of house, ambient, techno, deep basslines and bold synths.

Taking to the stage at Brighton’s Chalk, having hosted rising star Lola Young the night before (Review HERE), Owens transforms the venue by creating an atmosphere of euphoria and dance. With her movements and soundscapes, she transcends the venue, pulling the crowd into a ‘Dreamstate’ of their own.

Her first album since signing to Dirty Hit’s sister label DH2, ‘Dreamstate’ proves yet another evolution in Owens’ career. Featuring collaborations with the likes of BICEP, Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers, and George Daniel (founder of DH2 and drummer of the 1975), the record solidifies her position as a leading force in electronic music. Her presence on the DH2 roster (where she is currently the only female artist) feels significant, as the label houses some of the most exciting names in modern electronic music. Owens is making waves, seamlessly drifting into the pop-adjacent universe of artists like Charli XCX, whom she recently played alongside at PARTYGIRL Ibiza and is set to join at ‘PARTYGIRL Festival’ in June. With electronic music now reaching a fresh resurgence in popularity, ‘Dreamstate’ couldn’t be more timely; an album that oscillates between underground sounds and club-ready beats.

The stage layout is simple, intentional and powerful: two isolated decks with just about enough room for Owens to move between them, and a microphone facing centre stage. The lighting design is equally intentional, casting bold silhouettes that amplifies Owens’ fluid movements and iconic hair swishes, elating pure feelings of rave. Projected flashes of the words “EUPHORIA” and “DREAMSTATE” illuminate the backdrop to reinforce the setting. Owens expressively translates the music through physicality, her movements relaxed and instinctual, evoking a sense of free-spirited release one might associate with hippie culture. Doing so, she invites the audience to do the same, encouraging an uninhibited connection between body, sound and space. Owens has mastered the ability to capture the spiritual feelings associated with a dancefloor in motion and reproduce them into something tangible, a ‘Dreamstate’ realm that those lucky enough to see her live get caught in.

Her performance of ‘Higher’ and ‘Love You Got’ were standout moments, evoking nostalgic feelings of “pure euphoria” and ecstasy. At one point Owens asks the crowd, “Are you guys ready to dance?” encouraging the transformation of this small venue into a hypnotic mini rave. The audience, a mix of almost-retired ravers and younger fans adorned in bright sequins and glitter, felt like a celebration of electronic music’s past and future, with Owens at the centre, guiding the journey.

Owens takes us through a seamless progression of soundscapes, moving effortlessly from the atmospheric, darker tracks like ‘Arpeggi’ and ‘Let It Go’ to the high energy synths on ‘Love You Got’. The transitions are so fluid and refined they felt almost imperceptible, until realising the music had carried you somewhere else and your body was moving at an entirely different pace to what it was before. A perfect example of this is ‘On’, where her soft vocals eased us into a trance-like state, addressing emotional and existential themes: “And now I am moving on”. The moment was both metaphorical and literal, as she transports us from ambient serenity into intricate IDM-esque rhythms. The transitions being so seamless that we, the audience, were powerless to resist.

A surprising revelation of the night was Owens’ vocal prowess. While her production is often a focal point, hearing her voice live added an entirely new dimension to her artistry. This was exceptionally evident on ‘Ballad (In The End)’, proving itself a ballad in an unconventional sense, whilst remaining delicate and emotional as one would expect. Her encore, a heartfelt speech about the importance of supporting small venues, was met with a warm reception. It created a sincere moment of appreciation for the fans, while also gently reminding us all of the significance of being present that night and supporting local venues.

Kelly Lee Owens and her performance of ‘Dreamstate’, demonstrate that electronic music does not refer to a lack of artistry, but rather a deliberate and powerful method of communication, movement, and expression. It is intentional and progressive. The act of rave and dance has always been considered therapeutic to those who partake, and Owens commands this space with an undeniable presence. Words feel somewhat redundant when describing this gig, as it was not just a performance; it was the feeling of a shared unified experience between artist and audience.

Kelly Lee Owens setlist:

‘Dreamstate’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘Dark Angel’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘More Than A Woman’ (a 2017 single)

‘Bird’ (from 2017 ‘Kelly Lee Owens’ album)

‘On’ (from 2020 ‘Inner Song’ album)

‘Higher – Remix’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘Trust & Desire’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘Arpeggi’ (from 2020 ‘Inner Song’ album)

‘Time To’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘L.I.N.E’ (from 2020 ‘Inner Song’ album)

‘Ballad (In The End)’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘Love You Got’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘Let It Go’ (a 2019 single)

‘Night’ (from 2020 ‘Inner Song’ album)

‘Jeannette’ (from 2020 ‘Inner Song’ album)

‘Sunshine’ (from 2024 ‘Dreamstate’ album)

‘Melt!’ (from 2020 ‘Inner Song’ album)

‘Kingsize’ (from 2016 ‘Oleic’ EP)

kellyleeowens.com