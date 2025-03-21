Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign a teenage winger who is regarded as one of the hottest footballing talents in Asia.

The club said: “We’re delighted to have agreed the signing of winger Yoon Doyoung on undisclosed terms from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen.

“Yoon, 18, who will remain with Daejon until the end of June, will join Albion on Tuesday 1 July on a deal until June 2030. It’s expected he will be loaned out next season.”

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Yoon is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia and we’re very pleased he’s chosen to become a Brighton and Hove Albion player.

“We will be watching closely as he continues his development in the South Korean League through until the summer and then look to find a suitable loan for him next season.”

Since making his debut last May, the 18-year-old winger has contributed three assists and a goal in 22 league appearances for Daejeon.

Earlier this month, he helped South Korea reach the semi-finals of the under-20s Asian Cup when he played in five games and contributed a goal and an assist.