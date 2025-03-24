A Brighton police officer has been jailed for three years and two months after he lied by blaming his parents when he was filmed speeding.

Seren Sriganesh, 23, was also banned from driving for two years, with the ban to start on his release from prison.

Sriganesh joined Sussex Police in June 2023 and was based in Brighton and Hove. He resigned last October when he was charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

He was also charged with conspiring to commit fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and unlawfully obtaining personal data after he looked up details of one of the speeding offences on a police computer.

Sriganesh admitted the offences at Guildford Crown Court where he was sentenced on Friday (21 March).

The court ordered that a further charge of fraud by failing to disclose information was ordered to lie on file.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that the charges related to offending between dates in September 2020 and February 2024.

The IOPC said: “The former officer falsely nominated his parents as responsible for three separate driving offences and unlawfully accessed police systems to view details of one of these offences.

“Mr Sriganesh also failed to declare he had six or more penalty points on his licence prior to joining the force in June 2023 and did not disclose these points to his motor insurer.”

IOPC director Emily Barry said on Friday: “The evidence gathered in this case was overwhelming and undoubtedly led to Mr Sriganesh’s guilty plea.

“I would like to pay tribute to the officers from Sussex Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit who worked meticulously to investigate this matter.

“The public have a right to expect police officers to act with honesty and integrity and it is a gross breach of trust when they break the law.

“Mr Sriganesh flagrantly and repeatedly broke the law for his own personal gain and today he has faced the very serious consequences of his actions.”

The IOPC added: “We began our directed investigation in May 2024 following a referral from Sussex Police. Inquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.

“On conclusion of the investigation in August 2024, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges. Mr Sriganesh resigned from the force in October 2024.

“Now that criminal matters have concluded, it will be a matter for Sussex Police to progress disciplinary matters.”