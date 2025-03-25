‘Summer Nights By The Sea’, is a brand new open-air concert series organised by FORM promoters and they will be bringing the best of alternative music to Bexhill’s stunning De La Warr Pavilion Lawns!

Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion Lawns is a stunningly beautiful site that overlooks the sea, just 30 miles from Brighton, and 5 miles from Hastings.

Alongside the fantastic music and stunning views, you can expect pop-up boutique stalls and an award winning beer selection.

Saturday 26th July will see indie-rock royalty DOVES make their first ever live appearance in Bexhill in support of their stunning, critically acclaimed new album ‘Constellations For The Lonely’. Support on the day comes from indie-rock legends TURIN BRAKES who return to Bexhill to perform a full electric set, alongside a further full supporting bill.

Inspiration is seldom elusive, and motivation rarely fades, for DOVES. The boundary-clearing alchemists of alternative sound return with their critically-acclaimed sixth studio album ‘Constellations For The Lonely’, 25 years after they arrived with their Mercury Award-nominated debut. Despite challenges, Doves’ chemistry remains, proving they are still reaching new artist heights.

Main support on the day comes from the legendary and much loved UK folk-rock outfit TURIN BRAKES who return to Bexhill to this time perform with their exciting full electric set. There will also be a full supporting bill of still to be announced acts.

Members of the De La Warr will be able to purchase their tickets early via a pre-sale link. You can become a member HERE. General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 28th March from HERE.

The first ‘Summer Nights By The Sea’ event will be held the week before on Saturday 19th July and this will feature LEVELLERS, POP WILL EAT ITSELF, SKINNY LISTER, PET NEEDS and more. Details on that event can be found HERE.