‘Summer Nights By The Sea’, is a brand new open-air concert series organised by FORM promoters and they will be bringing the best of alternative music to Bexhill’s stunning De La Warr Pavilion Lawns!

Kicking off on Saturday 19th July with a South-Coast home-coming from local folk-punk legends LEVELLERS alongside a heavy-hitting support bill from electro-punk pioneers POP WILL EAT ITSELF, folk-rock heroes SKINNY LISTER and buzzy new punk band PET NEEDS, alongside a further full supporting bill.

Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion Lawns is a stunningly beautiful site that overlooks the sea, just 30 miles from Brighton, and 5 miles from Hastings.

Alongside the fantastic music and stunning views, you can expect pop-up boutique stalls and an award winning beer selection.

Brighton folk-punk heroes LEVELLERS return to Bexhill-On-Sea for the first time in 7 years for a rare live performance on the South-Coast!

Revered Brighton group the LEVELLERS are famed for their high-tempo live performances. Approaching their 40th anniversary the Levellers are still a must-see live band, a force to be reckoned with, and a political voice needed now more than ever!

Their seminal platinum-selling album ‘Levelling The Land’ redefined the UK’s musical landscape during the summer of 1991 featuring hit singles including ‘One Way’, ‘15 Years’ and ‘Far From Home’. Their most successful album was the UK No.1 album ‘Zeitgeist’ which celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2025. Most recently they released new studio album ‘Peace’ in 2020 which entered the UK Official Album chart at No.8.

Main support on the day comes from legendary UK electronic-punk outfit POP WILL EAT ITSELF, alongside indie folk-rock heroes SKINNY LISTER, and buzzy Essex punks PET NEEDS. There will also be a full supporting bill of still to be announced acts.

Members of the De La Warr will be able to purchase their tickets early via a pre-sale link. You can become a member HERE.

General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Friday 28th March from HERE.

The second of the ‘Summer Nights By The Sea’ events will be taking place on Saturday 26th July and will feature DOVES, TURIN BRAKES and other to be confirmed acts. Details of that event can be found HERE.