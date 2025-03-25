A man accused of deliberately injuring two tabby cats is wanted by police after failing to turn up to court.

Michael Sweetman, 28, was due at Brighton Magistrates Court on 10 March charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The first charge says he inflicted physical violence resulting in non-accidental injury to a male cat called Prince at his home in Allingham Place, Ovindean, between 18 June and 9 July last year.

The second says he did the same to a female cat called Tinkerbell between 24 June and 9 July last year.

After he failed to appear, chair of the bench Chris Bell issued a warrant for arrest without bail.

The case is being prosecuted by the RSPCA. If convicted, Sweetman could face up to five years in prison.