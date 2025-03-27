One of the most memorable group names out there at the moment is Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, which is often not surprisingly abbreviated to “Pigs x7”.

The quintet are a truly entertaining outfit that over the past few years have regularly cropped up as one of the go to acts for music festival organisers. In fact we have previously caught them at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, where we stated that:

“We’re here to see the magnificent Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, a band that could have been specifically invented to play at Glastonbury. To say that their approach and attitude is somewhat ‘out there’ only just about begins to do them justice. They were formed in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and comprise Matthew Baty on vocals, Sam Grant on guitar, Adam Ian Sykes on lead guitar, John-Michael Joseph Hedley on bass and Ewan Mackenzie on drums. Baty is barefoot. Well, why wouldn’t he be?

Their Sabbath-influenced mayhem seemingly isn’t sufficient to prevent the crowd from chanting “turn it up”!!! Sometimes no amount of volume can cut through the wall of deafness. It’s perhaps not altogether inaccurate to describe Baty as an Ozzy Osbourne who can actually sing. He doesn’t lack in showmanship either. He puts his mic in his mouth and screams – very Napalm Death!”

Pigs x7 have been building their reputation since formation in 2012, although they only released their debut album ‘Feed The Rats’ back in 2017. ‘King Of Cowards’ followed a year later and then in 2020 ‘Viscerals’ dropped. Their fourth instalment, ‘Land Of Sleeper’ hit the record shops on 17th February 2023 and just two days later they played live in Brighton at Chalk, which is located in Pool Valley.

The band are now getting ready to return to Chalk and this turn around it will be Thursday 3rd April which is the day before they drop their fifth long-playing installment. The new record is titled ‘Death Hilarious’ and is defined by calculated aggression and self-lacerating lyrics. Its startling bonuses include playful synth work and the appearance of a giant from hip-hop. With its title juxtaposing absurdity and seriousness, this is ‘Death Hilarious’.

Whereas 2023’s ‘Land Of Sleeper’ was conceived as an immersive headphones experience, this time Pigs x7 strove for something more directly hostile. That objective came, in part, from playing so many gigs over the last couple of years, including headline tours across the USA, Canada and Australia as well as their native UK and Europe. The band felt well-oiled and ripe to give listeners at home the kind of pummelling their audiences receive.

‘Death Hilarious’ tracklisting:

‘Blockage’

‘Detroit’

‘Collider’

‘Stitches’

‘Glib Tongued’ (feat. El-P)

‘The Wyrm’

‘Carousel’

‘Coyote Call’

‘Toecurler’

Tickets for this 3rd April Brighton concert, which has been organised by Love Thy Neighbour promoters, can be purchased HERE and HERE.

www.pigsx7.com