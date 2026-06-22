SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK ELECTRONIC + ULTRABUNNY – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 20.6.26

Cards on the table…. Firstly, I was not sure I could get to this Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic gig, so did not purchase my ticket till the last minute. Secondly, I was there only to watch, but just after the support Ultrarabbit had finished, I received a message asking if I would review the gig. So, it was just me, armed with only my mobile phone to take some pics and notes.

I arrived at the Green Door Store during Ultrarabbit’s set. The audience was sparse at this time and on stage were a duo, distinctively dressed in black and white suits, wearing rabbit ears and performing to a backing track which was upbeat and very danceable. I was later to find out the band formed only earlier this year in London and consist of Andy Heintz (he of the floppy ears) and Eva Menon (her of the sticky-up ears).

From their Facebook page it is clear they have already secured a number of strong support slots and describe themselves as creating “electronic dance music blending house, funk, disco and rock while wearing sharp suits and rabbit ears”. Well, I could not argue with that, as I found myself, like many watching, tapping my feet to their beats but also smiling as they went through their set. Their final track was quite infectious with moments of repeated urging for the audience to “bounce” and later for them to “spin, round and around”. I was far too self-conscious to do so, but I did spy one or two in the audience doing just that. The brilliantly named Ultrarabbit are extremely engaging and it would be difficult not to be charmed by their stage presence and delivery.

Ultrarabbit:

Andy Heintz – vocals

Eva Menon – vocals

ultrarabbit.co.uk

I had taken a photo of Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic‘s (SSSE) setlist and before I knew it I was asked to review the gig! And I tell you what I’m so glad that I did, as I have to admit to only knowing a few of their songs before tonight. In all honesty I was also somewhat apprehensive as to what was to lay in store for the upcoming performance.

Sigue Sigue Sputnik literally exploded onto the music scene and our televisions in July of 1986 with their debut single ‘Love Missile F1-11’, which was produced by the one and only Giorgio Moroder. The tune reached No.3 in the UK Singles Chart and was used in the American teen comedy film ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986) and the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’ (2002) and the song also featured on the trailer for the American crime comedy film ‘Stretch’ (2014). Pop Will Eat Itself released a cover version of it as a single in May 1987 and David Bowie released it as a B-side for his ‘New Killer Star’ single.

‘Love Missile F1-11’later appeared on their debut ‘Flaunt It’ album, which was released on 28th July 1986 by Parlophone, and was unique in that the band sold spots between songs for advertisements, these included L’Oréal and i-D magazine. The first 20,000 copies of ‘Flaunt It’ were released in a special edition box, based on Japanese toy robot packaging, and came with a 12-page booklet.

Despite being despised by most of the music press back then, they gained a loyal cult following which still exists to this day. Much has been written and said about the band, its original members, their split and various incarnations over the years, but here we are tonight, 40 years on, with original band member and singer Martin Degville’s SSSE version and this is what tonight is all about.

First on stage was Johann Weidemann (referred to as BooBoo by Martin throughout the night) on keyboards & FX. He’s wearing a large gothic black horned and studded mask, with glittery black top and trousers, as he took his position stage right. Next on was Will Crewdson (guitarist with many bands, but most notably Adam & the Ants), taking up stage left and looking every bit of a rock star in bug-eyed sunglasses, vintage Sigue Sigue Sputnik F#CK t-shirt under a slim teddy-boy blue drape jacket.

Lastly Martin Degville arrived on stage to raucous applause and shouts and with the venue much fuller than earlier. Surprisingly, he was not wearing his iconic fishnet facemask, but sporting a dark beard, heavy dark eye make-up and vibrant blue hair. Martin looked stunning wearing a studded, military camouflage trench coat, customised with rhinestones, jewels, chains, oversized safety-pins, red stars and fringing, over a metallic silver shirt, camouflage shorts, metallic silver leggings and holographic silver platform boots.

SSSE opened with ‘Rockit Miss USA’ from the ‘Flaunt It’ album and followed it with another track from the same record, ‘Teenage Thunder’, which Martin introduced explaining it was originally written in a basement flat. Martin continued to engage with the audience throughout the performance, and he beguiled and amused me with his comments and camp sharp wit.

Martin expressed they had been away for far too long before the next song ‘Super Crook Blues’ from their 1988 album ‘Dress For Excess’. With clear rock’n’roll influences and lyrics of “Shakin’ in my blue suede shoes”, Martin’s vocal was strong and Will’s guitar playing came to the fore as this track absolutely rocked.

Martin then hilariously urged BooBoo to “hurry up love I’ve got a train to catch” with them both living in nearby St Leonard’s-on-Sea. Up next was ‘Atari Baby’ from ‘Flaunt It’, which according to the setlist was to be their penultimate song, but was played as selection four. A quite beautiful and haunting slower paced ballad, again delivered with strong vocals and guitar. I was genuinely moved at this point.

‘M.A.D. (Mutual Assured Destruction)’ from ‘Dress For Excess’ followed next. It’s a pure fast paced rock’n’roll song with driving guitar and synths. Martin then took time out to acknowledge a guy at the front, seated in a wheelchair, and demonstrated a real human connection and I can see why he has such a loyal fanbase. Staying with the same album ‘Dancerama’ followed, a sing-along track where Martin handed his mic at one point to the audience. From the same album ‘Success’ was next with Martin threatening to take his clothes off, jokingly adding it would empty the place.

The trio returned to the ‘Flaunt It’ album, but a later edition, with the performing of additional track ‘Sci-Fi Lover’, which featured all three on vocals, and in my view this was one of the strongest songs of the night. At this stage a number of pints of beer were placed at the front of the stage with Martin and the band looking quite bemused and Martin quipping it was like the ‘Rovers Return’. There then followed brief chants of “Albert Tatlock” from the audience in reference to Coronation Street and The Skids ‘TV Stars’ song.

‘Ultra Violence’ was next, a SSSE 2015 release and this was dedicated to the late Sputnik drummer Ray Mayhew, who sadly died in August last year and this provided a poignant moment during the set.

Back to ‘Flaunt It’ and ‘Sex-Bomb-Boogie’ followed getting us back to the familiar fast paced driven sound, another strong vocal performance by Martin and clearly an absolute crowd pleaser. Staying with the same album, ‘21st Century Boy’, their second single release followed and saw many in the audience dancing along with joy on their faces as they were taken back to 1986.

The penultimate song was ‘Hey Jane Mansfield Superstar!’ from ‘Dress For Excess’, another strong song featuring a sample of ‘The Girl Can’t Help It’ and the title of Jayne Mansfield’s 1956 film.

Before the last song of the night, Martin gave a wave in my direction. At first, I was not sure it was for me, but then he pointed directly at me and told me I was cheeky. I felt myself suitably blushing at this point!

There was only going to be the one song they were going to finish with that hadn’t been played up to this point and sure enough, where it all began, and the ultimate crowd pleaser ‘Love Missile F1-11’ saw them close the set to huge appreciation from the crowd of a great night.

So, I started my night feeling apprehensive about the gig, but ended the night being impressed by the vocals and musicianship and totally enamoured by Martin’s audience engagement and camp dry wit. Why it took me 40 years to see them is quite criminal and I can only apologise for, but I am so glad I did.

Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic’s next gig (with support from Ultrarabbit) is in London on ​Saturday 25th July 2026 at Venue 229, 229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN – Grab your tickets HERE.

Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic:

Martin Degville – lead vocals

BooBoo (Johann Weidemann) – keys, effects, vocals

Will Crewdson – guitar, vocals

Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic setlist:

‘Rockit Miss U.S.A’ (from 1986 ‘Flaunt It’ album)

‘Teenage Thunder’ (from 1986 ‘Flaunt It’ album)

‘Super Crook Blues’ (from 1988 ‘Dress For Excess’ album)

‘Atari Baby’ (from 1986 ‘Flaunt It’ album)

‘M.A.D. (Mutual Assured Destruction)’ (from 1988 ‘Dress For Excess’ album)

‘Dancerama’ (from 1988 ‘Dress For Excess’ album)

‘Success’ (from 1988 ‘Dress For Excess’ album)

‘Sci Fi Lover’ (from 2015 edition of ‘Flaunt It’ album)

‘Ultra Violence’ (from 1990 ‘The First Generation’ album)

‘Sex-Bomb-Boogie’ (from 1986 ‘Flaunt It’ album)

‘21st Century Boy’ (from 1986 ‘Flaunt It’ album)

‘Hey Jayne Mansfield Superstar!’ (from 1988 ‘Dress For Excess’ album)

‘Love Missile F1-11’ (from 1986 ‘Flaunt It’ album)

ssselectronic.bandcamp.com