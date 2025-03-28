A woman died after falling from a bridge on to the A27 Brighton bypass during the evening rush-hour yesterday (Thursday 27 March).

The unnamed woman was 36 years old and from Hove, Sussex Police said this morning.

She is believed to have fallen from the bridge on to the southern side of the road – the westbound carriageway – at Hangleton.

The bridge is between the Devil’s Dyke and A2038 turn-off and the Hangleton and Portslade A293 link road turn-off.

Sussex Police said: “A 36-year-old woman from Hove has sadly died following an incident on the A27 at around 5pm yesterday.

“The road was temporarily closed in both directions between the Devil’s Dyke interchange and Hangleton interchange as emergency services responded to the scene.

“We thank the public for their understanding.

“The woman’s family have been informed and supported by specialist officers and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“This will now be a coronial matter.”