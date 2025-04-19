Sussex 435 (132.2 overs)

Surrey 90-1 (22 overs)

Tom Haines, one of the better opening batsmen in the country for many years, has been unable to prove himself in the First Division of the County Championship. Now he has done so most emphatically.

Haines batted for seven and a half hours against the best seam attack in the land, scoring 174 runs to anchor the Sussex first innings of 435 against Surrey. This followed his 141 in his side’s resounding victory over Somerset last week.

When he was bowled, getting an inside edge on to his leg stump from a delivery from Gus Atkinson, bowling round the wicket, this compact, neatly acquisitive left-hander had faced 286 balls and struck 18 fours, adding 180 for the third wicket with Tom Alsop (63).

In doing so, he pushed himself into the England reckoning, for the Lions side at least.

But for all his great efforts on the second day of the match between the county champions and the current joint leaders, it was Surrey who reached the close of play the happier side.

On their travels, they have become accustomed to being presented with flat pitches and this was another one – a slow, low piece of turf that drew the teeth from the fast bowlers.

Surrey bowled with more control than they had shown on the opening day. But on an even flatter pitch and with a softer ball, they struggled for penetration.

Instead, they opted for containment and were so successful in their plan that Sussex scored just 208 runs in 79.2 overs, at a run-rate of 2.62, losing eight wickets in the process as they slogged to fielders and picked up just three batting points.

Atkinson, in his first match of the season, took four wickets but Matt Fisher was the pick of the bowlers, achieving unexpected bounce on occasions and often beating the bat.

On a pitch offering occasional uneven bounce, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was outstanding in conceding a single bye.

Sussex resumed on 227-2 and scored 78 runs in the 34 overs before lunch.

Atkinson bowled consistently short of a length from the sea end and Jordan Clark bowled with fine discipline from the Cromwell Road end.

Haines, who started on 89, reached his century when he drove Jordan Clark through the covers for a single and then Alsop reached his second fifty of the season.

Surrey broke through after 75 minutes when Alsop flicked a leg-side delivery from Fisher to Dan Worrall at deep square-leg.

Sussex lost their fourth wicket at 302 when James Coles hooked a short one from Atkinson and Fisher took a tumbling catch at long leg.

After lunch John Simpson, the in-form Sussex skipper, hinted at a greater urgency until he pulled Atkinson straight to midwicket and the long vigil by Haines ended on 379.

Sussex did not have the runs they wanted and Danny Lamb, who retired hurt after being struck on the right arm by the impressive Clark, returned in obvious pain to give Fynn Hudson-Prentice late support after Ollie Robinson had thrown his wicket away.

When Surrey batted, Rory Burns, playing no stroke, had his off stump plucked out by Robinson and they ended on 90-1.

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson said: “Sussex batted well yesterday so we had a change of plan today and kept the run rate down.

“We were pretty happy with today, overall, bowling them out for 435 and being 90-1 at the close.

“We stuck to our plans and the game’s in the balance. The bowlers did really well. We all put in a big shift. It wasn’t easy out there.”

Sussex opener Tom Haines said: “I’m feeling good. I’m very pleased. Somerset and Surrey are two top teams with good bowling attacks and to get runs is pleasing and I want to keep it going as long as possible.

“I’ve tried to turn hundreds into big hundreds all my career. There is a difference to First Division attacks. There is more depth. The third and fourth bowlers are still very good bowlers.”