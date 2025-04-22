The police have urged people to check any security camera footage that they may have as they try to find a man who has been missing for a fortnight.

Nathan Limbachia, 33, was last seen in Littlehampton on Tuesday 8 April and has links to Brighton and Crawley, police said.

He was reported missing on Friday 11 April and detectives are increasingly concerned for his welfare as his family grow more desperate to know where he is.

Sussex Police said: “Police are urging the public to check any camera footage as they continue to search for missing Nathan Limbachia.

“The 33-year-old was reported missing on Friday 11 April having not been seen or heard from since the evening of Tuesday 8 April.

“On that evening, he is known to have left a train at Littlehampton Railway Station at around 8.30pm and then walked to nearby East Street where he was last seen at 8.46pm.

“Officers are conducting extensive inquiries and continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “We’re urging the public to check any CCTV, door bell, dashcam or mobile footage captured in the Littlehampton town centre area between 8.46pm on Tuesday 8 April and midday on Wednesday 9 April as we seek to establish Nathan’s next movements.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and his family are desperate to know where he is.

“We have already released CCTV of Nathan’s last known movements which shows he distinctively walks with his right hand in his pocket.

“If you have any information that can assist in our efforts to find him, please dial 999 or report it online, quoting Operation Morton.”

Nathan was described as 5ft 8in and of slim build, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved round-neck top, jeans and white trainers.

Police added: “The clothing he was wearing is likely to be different from that seen in the CCTV.”