Two young teenage boys were robbed by a gang who surrounded them by the Horror Hotel ride on the Palace Pier.

Police today released these images in connection with the robbery, which happened on Sunday, February 9, just before 1pm.

The two 13-year-old boys were approached and surrounded by a group of people before one was assaulted and had his possessions stolen.

The group were described as five boys and one girl, with all boys wearing balaclavas or having their faces covered at the time of the incident.

It was said to have happened in a secluded area near to the Horror Hotel ride, however we believe there may have been witnesses who can assist our enquiries.

If you saw what happened or have information that could assist the investigation, we ask you to contact police.

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 528 of 09/02.