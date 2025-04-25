A former council candidate is to stand trial charged with harassing his estranged wife.

Timothy Hodges, who twice stood in Brighton and Hove City Council elections, is accused of harassing Claire Hodges at an address in Kingsley Road, Brighton, last August and September.

Hodges, 56, who until this month has covered Brighton and Hove Albion matches for this publication, has denied the charge.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 8 April.

The single charge of harassment without violence alleges he sent her numerous messages and attended her address on three occasions.

It says he either knew or ought to have known that doing so would amount to harassment.

A trial date has been set for September this year at the same court. Hodges, of Eaton Road, Hove, was released on bail with the condition he does not enter Kingsley Road or contact Mrs Hodges.