Take part in Living Histories, an oral history project capturing the experiences of those who have used or worked in NHS mental health services in Sussex. Led by Heads On, the charity for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and NHS Charities Together, the project explores the journey from the closure of asylums to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Living Histories seeks to document the personal narratives of both mental health service users and staff, exploring the role mental health services play in people’s whole life stories. The project will explore the shift from institutional care to community-based services, culminating in the challenges and transformations brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is seeking participants who:

Have personal experience with Sussex NHS mental health services, whether as a service user, carer, or staff member.

Participants from a wide array of backgrounds.

Have stories spanning from the late 1980s to the present day.

What participation involves:

A recorded oral history interview (60–120 minutes) conducted by trained volunteers.

Oral histories may be used in exhibitions, podcasts, or preserved in archives, with the option for anonymity.

Interviews will be scheduled between May – July 2025.

Recording venues across Sussex.

Why Your Story Matters

Placing your mental health journey in the context of your whole life will help mental health services collect, understand and learn about the role mental health NHS services play in Sussex.

By sharing individual stories, this can help illuminate the challenges, successes, and transformations within the NHS mental health services, ensuring that these experiences are remembered, understood and learned from by future generations.

By participating, you could contribute to a lasting archive that will inform future generations and foster a deeper understanding of the role that mental health services play in our lives.

How to get involved:

Please email spft.livinghistories@nhs.net with your name, a brief outline of your experience, and your availability between May – July 2025.