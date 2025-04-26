Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler said that he had no problem with Danny Welbeck’s public criticism of his team-mates and is determined to avoid a “happy-clappy” atmosphere at the club.

Welbeck was highly critical of the players’ performance after a 4-2 loss at Brentford which extended the Seagulls winless run to six games and further dented their ambitions of securing European football.

Welbeck, who scored at Brentford, said: “We need to play far more collectively – fight for each other more. It was evident that we weren’t doing that.”

Asked about Welbeck’s comments before the visit of West Ham United today (Saturday 26 April), Hürzeler said that he was happy for his players to be “honest” with each other.

The German coach said: “Danny Welbeck, we all know he’s a leader on the pitch and beside the pitch.

“He’s someone who’s here for a long time, who scores a lot of goals, who gives a great effort for this club so we can be sure he wants the best for this club and the best for his team-mates.

“What I always demand is for a culture where not everything is happy-clappy.

“We demand a culture where we can be honest with each other, where we can share our thoughts, where we can give each other critical feedback.

“If you only are positive and only clap the shoulders of your team-mates then I’m sure no one gets better from that. So that’s the main thing that I demand here in this club and in this environment.

“Of course it should be a positive environment but it also should be a very demanding environment, a demanding culture, because like this you improve as a team and as individuals.”

Brighton have slipped to 10th in the table after a poor run of form and Hürzeler admitted that they had paid the price for thinking too far ahead during better spells earlier in the season.

He said: “In the past, we did one mistake. We talked too much about the long-term goals. We talked too much about Europe.

“Especially when we had our high during the season, everyone was euphoric. And I think this time we should have stayed more grounded, more humble, understand what makes us strong and that’s the main thing we try to do now.”

Joao Pedro is starting a three-match suspension for his red card last weekend and Hürzeler will also be without the services of Jan Paul van Hecke against West Ham.

The Dutch defender was carried off on a stretcher after a clash of heads with Brentford’s Yunus Konak but Hürzeler believes that Van Hecke should be able to return next week.

He said: “I think everyone saw the foul so it was a tough one. We have to be careful with his health.

“We can’t risk playing him this weekend but I am sure that we follow all the protocols and then he will be back next week.”