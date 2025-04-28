HAIM have today announced details of a UK arena tour in October. The rock trio will play six dates in support of their upcoming fourth album ‘I quit’, which was announced last week and will be released on 20th June via Polydor Records. The tour kicks off in Nottingham on 24th October and includes a show at the Brighton Centre on 26th October.

In addition, following their return to the stage at Primavera Sound, the band will play a special one-off headline show at Margate’s Dreamland on 27th June, marking their first UK show since their triumphant headline at All Points East in 2023.

Fans who pre-order the album HERE by Tuesday 29th April at 12pm BST will get access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am local time on Wednesday 30th April.

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday, 2nd May at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday 2nd May HERE.

UK dates are:

June 27 – Margate (Dreamland Summer Series)

Oct 24 – Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Oct 25 – Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Oct 26 – Brighton (Brighton Centre)

Oct 28 – London (The O2)

Oct 30 – Manchester (Co-op Live)

Oct 31 – Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

HAIM confirmed the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album on stage last week at a set of surprise shows in Los Angeles at The Bellwether. The 15-track album was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim and radiates the raw energy of seasoned performers whose deep reverence for classic rock shapes songs that are built for live performance. Pre-save ‘I quit’ HERE.

The official announcement coincided with the arrival of new single ‘Down To Be Wrong’ alongside a video directed by BRADLEY&PABLO (Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Rosalia ) and featuring heartthrob Logan Lerman.

‘Down To Be Wrong’ follows previously released album tracks ‘Relationships’ and ‘Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out’, which have been met with critical praise across the board.

‘I quit’ is the first new album since the band’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’, which earned them a Brit Award for International Group. ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’ received two GRAMMY Award nominations, including the prestigious “Album of the Year” recognition. With this nomination, HAIM became the first all-female rock group to be included in the GRAMMY’s top category. ‘Women In Music, Pt. III’ debuted No.1 on the U.S. Album Sales chart, as well as the Rock and Alternative charts and entered at No.1 on the UK Album chart.

