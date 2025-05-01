The delays on the A27 Brighton bypass over the past month could end several weeks earlier than expected, according to highways bosses.

But they said that they would need to close the road overnight from 8pm to 6am for seven days before work is complete.

Work started a month ago on the project – costing £2.5 million to £3 million – to replace barriers and complete drainage and resurfacing work between Patcham and the A270 Lewes Road.

Ever since the work started, drivers have reported long delays, especially at peak periods, as they try to cover a relatively short distance – up to two miles.

Now, an end to the misery is in sight as National Highways, the agency that maintains and repairs motorways and trunk roads, issued an update.

The agency said: “Works have progressed well and we’re now due to finish ahead of the original published date of Friday 6 June.

“To achieve this, we need the following full closure (subject to severe weather) on the A27 between Patcham Interchange and Lewes Road.

“This is to remove the temporary safety barriers and narrow lane arrangements.”

The first full closures are scheduled for the westbound side of the road over three consecutive nights from 8pm next Thursday (8 May) to 6am on Sunday 11 May.

The eastbound side of the road is also scheduled to close over three consecutive nights from 8pm on Sunday 11 May to 6am Wednesday 14 May.

National Highways also said: “We also need to resurface lane two (the outside lane) of the eastbound carriageway.

“For safety, the A27 will be closed eastbound between Patcham Interchange and Lewes Road from 8pm on Friday 16 May to 6am on Saturday 17 May.”

While the works continue, the outside lane on each side of the road is due to stay closed.

National Highways added: “During this time, lane 1 (the inside lane) will be open in both directions but with a narrower lane and a reduced 50mph limit.

“A free recovery service is also available for any incidents or breakdowns.”

When the road closes overnight, diversions are planned.

And highways bosses warned: “Closures can change at short notice.”