Labour has won the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election, holding on to a seat that became vacant two months ago while Reform polled more votes than the Conservatives.

Samantha Parrott, known as Sam, won the seat by 209 votes over the second-place Green candidate Geoff Shanks. The Liberal Democrats were close behind in third.

Sam Parrott, a professional counsellor, was overjoyed at becoming a councillor when the result was declared at Hove Town Hall just after midday today (Friday 2 May).

She takes over a seat vacated by former Labour councillor Leslie Pumm who resigned from Brighton and Hove City Council in March, citing his health.

The votes cast for each candidate were

Sam Parrott – Labour – 894

Geoff Shanks – Green – 685

Michael Wang – Liberal Democrats – 598

Gary Farmer – Reform UK – 258

Tony Meadows – Conservative – 129

Georgia McKinley Fitch – Independents for Direct Democracy – 93

David Maples – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate – 91

Keith Jago – Independent – 7

A total of 2,759 votes were cast out of 7,466 electors. Five ballot papers were rejected.

The turnout was 36.95 per cent.

The newly elected Councillor Parrott thanked everyone who voted for her and said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

She said that her priority would be getting to know the ward and the people who live there and speaking up for people with disabilities and ways to tackle violence against women and girls.

The results for the two seats in the ward at the local elections in May 2023 were

Julie Cattell – Labour – 1,911 votes (elected)

Leslie Pumm – Labour – 1,741 votes (elected)

Renato Marques – Green – 743 votes

Geoff Shanks – Green – 691 votes

Michael Bates – Conservative – 448 votes

Mark Clayton – Conservative – 421 votes

James Verguson – Independent – 211 votes

Geoff Date – Liberal Democrats – 208 votes

Dave Hill – Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition – 111 votes

Patricia Mountain – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 65 votes

On that occasion, a total of 6,550 votes were cast by at least 3,275 voters, with a further 11 ballot papers rejected. The turnout was 45.86 per cent.

Labour now has 36 of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council. The Greens have eight, the Conservatives five and the Brighton and Hove Independents two. There are three other Independents.