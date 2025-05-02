Labour has won the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election, holding on to a seat that became vacant two months ago while Reform polled more votes than the Conservatives.
Samantha Parrott, known as Sam, won the seat by 209 votes over the second-place Green candidate Geoff Shanks. The Liberal Democrats were close behind in third.
Sam Parrott, a professional counsellor, was overjoyed at becoming a councillor when the result was declared at Hove Town Hall just after midday today (Friday 2 May).
She takes over a seat vacated by former Labour councillor Leslie Pumm who resigned from Brighton and Hove City Council in March, citing his health.
The votes cast for each candidate were
Sam Parrott – Labour – 894
Geoff Shanks – Green – 685
Michael Wang – Liberal Democrats – 598
Gary Farmer – Reform UK – 258
Tony Meadows – Conservative – 129
Georgia McKinley Fitch – Independents for Direct Democracy – 93
David Maples – Independent Trade Union and Socialist Candidate – 91
Keith Jago – Independent – 7
A total of 2,759 votes were cast out of 7,466 electors. Five ballot papers were rejected.
The turnout was 36.95 per cent.
The newly elected Councillor Parrott thanked everyone who voted for her and said: “I can’t wait to get stuck in.”
She said that her priority would be getting to know the ward and the people who live there and speaking up for people with disabilities and ways to tackle violence against women and girls.
The results for the two seats in the ward at the local elections in May 2023 were
Julie Cattell – Labour – 1,911 votes (elected)
Leslie Pumm – Labour – 1,741 votes (elected)
Renato Marques – Green – 743 votes
Geoff Shanks – Green – 691 votes
Michael Bates – Conservative – 448 votes
Mark Clayton – Conservative – 421 votes
James Verguson – Independent – 211 votes
Geoff Date – Liberal Democrats – 208 votes
Dave Hill – Trade Unionists and Socialist Coalition – 111 votes
Patricia Mountain – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 65 votes
On that occasion, a total of 6,550 votes were cast by at least 3,275 voters, with a further 11 ballot papers rejected. The turnout was 45.86 per cent.
Labour now has 36 of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council. The Greens have eight, the Conservatives five and the Brighton and Hove Independents two. There are three other Independents.
Congratulations to Michael Wang as the Liberal Democrats were close behind in third with 21.7% – our highest showing in BHCC for a while.
Worth reflecting that 15 years or so ago this was a safe Tory ward that no-one else bothered with much. Now they are fifth.
Also worth noting that Labour’s share of vote was 32%. Most people aren’t happy with them either, either locally or nationally.
32% isn’t bad when you think it was contested hard by the other centre left/left parties. The good news is the small number of votes for Tory/Reform ie closet racist or openly racist.
Congratulations to Sam Parrot who will surely be an excellent and dedicated councillor
Reform UK are making huge gains across the country and in Westbourne & Poets Corner have overtaken the Conservatives. Goodbye to Starmer and his mercenaries. Great job Reform UK in their first outing in the city – well done all round. Dirty tricks and smear campaigns by Labour / Socialist Workers Party / SUTR were all they could do to attack Reform in Brighton and Hove. Keep on pressing down on the left and truly challenging the inept council and there dire leadership here in the city.
It was a poor result for Reform, and you know it. Fourth, after all the chat about winning the election.
Punching downwards and Oswald Mosley tribute acts just aren’t very popular round these parts. Get used to it.
Make no mistake, this very alarming for Labour. They lost nearly 1000 votes. The Green pretty much unchanged. Lib dems and Reform clearly on the map. Tory worse than Labour, a dead horse. Any clever Tory should join Reform now. The fight next full local elections could very much be between Reform, Greens and Lib dems.
Ironic that the candidate offering a complete nothingburger won, if only at 32% of the vote. It seems ancestral voting habits die hard, no matter that the party bears no resemblance to the Labour Kier Hardie started.
Fortunately the Greens didn’t win ..
Co-leader of the Greens, Adrian Ramsay, was on the telly this morning, telling everyone about the rise of the Greens in local government.
You just have to look at the colossal debacle they caused in Brighton to understand why they are unfit to run anything.